More than 1,000 people, including Hezbollah militants, were injured on Tuesday in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon after wireless communication devices, known as pagers, exploded.

The state-run National News Agency described the incident as an "unprecedented security breach" but provided no further details. Local media reports suggested that the explosions resulted from an Israeli breach of the communication system.

The explosions came barely a few hours after Israel declared that halting Hezbollah's attacks in the country's north to allow residents to return to their homes has become an official war goal.

Israeli officials have repeatedly threatened to take stronger military action to stop the near-daily attacks, which began shortly after the country's nearly year-long war in Gaza started in October last year.

Israel has frequently launched air strikes on Lebanon, targeting and killing senior Hezbollah members. Tuesday's statement by Israel's security cabinet signalled a tougher stance, as Israeli leaders escalated their warnings.

Could the pager explosions, which have dealt a heavy blow to Hezbollah in Lebanon, be an extension of Israeli attacks on the group?

While Israel has yet to confirm or deny involvement in the pager explosions, it has previously carried out cross-border cyberattacks.

Israel has been linked to several notable cyberattacks targeting other nations, primarily through its cybersecurity companies and intelligence agencies.

One of the most prominent examples involves using Pegasus spyware by Israel's NSO Group.