A militant group linked to Al Qaeda has claimed responsibility for an attack on a military airport and training centre in Bamako, the first attack of its kind in years to hit the Malian capital.

The JNIM group said on its communication channels on Tuesday that a "special operation" targeted "the military airport and the training centre of the Malian gendarmes in the centre of the Malian capital" at dawn.

It said the attack caused "huge human and material losses and the destruction of several military aircraft".

Heavy exchanges of fire took place early afternoon near the police station controlling access to the civilian airport terminal, security and airport officials said on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, Mali's army said the situation was "under control" after what it called a foiled infiltration attempt by "terrorists" into a military police base.

The authorities generally use the term "terrorists" to describe militants and separatists in the north of the country.

'Sweep is continuing'

The scale of the attack, targets, means used and human toll remain unclear.