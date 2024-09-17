Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the explosion of wireless communication devices, or pagers, in Lebanon during security consultations with senior ministers and intelligence chiefs earlier this week, the Israeli news website Walla has reported.

The website, citing unnamed senior American officials, reported on Tuesday that Israel was behind the explosions in Lebanon, despite the Israeli Prime Minister's Office distancing itself from a now-deleted social media post by Netanyahu's advisor, Topaz Luk, which hinted at Israeli responsibility for the attacks.

On Wednesday, the Lebanese health minister Firass Abiad said the death toll rose to 12m including 2 children. Nearly 3,000 people were also injured, including 200 in critical condition

Pagers, often used by civilians and healthcare workers for communication, are small, battery-powered wireless devices that receive text messages, audio, and visual signals.

According to Walla, the operation "neutralised a significant part of Hezbollah's military command and control system."

Hezbollah confirmed that at least two members were killed and many others wounded in the mass explosion.

Israeli officials said that "they are aware that there is now a high probability of a significant escalation on the northern border" and emphasised that the Israeli army is on "high alert for a large-scale response by Hezbollah."

An unnamed Israeli source told the website that the operation to blow up the pagers was approved at the beginning of the week as part of a series of security consultations held by Netanyahu with senior ministers and heads of the defence establishment and the intelligence community.

Schools suspended

Meanwhile, Lebanon announced the closure of all schools and educational institutions across the country on Wednesday.