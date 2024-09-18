Wednesday, September 18, 2024

1757 GMT — At least 14 people have been killed and more than 450 wounded when walkie-talkies exploded across Lebanon, the Health Ministry said, a day after pagers used by Hezbollah blew up killing 12 and wounding 2,800.

"The wave of enemy explosions that targeted walkie-talkies... killed 14 people and wounded more than 450," the ministry said in a statement.

1815 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu vows to return residents of the north to their homes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to return tens of thousands of residents evacuated from northern border areas to their homes, amid mounting tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In a brief video statement, Netanyahu made no mention of the operation that remotely detonated thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies reportedly used by Hezbollah members, which has blamed the attack on Israel.

"We will return the residents of the north securely to their homes," he said in a brief video statement, giving no further details.

1750 GMT — US Congress needs 'full accounting' of Israel's pager attack in Lebanon: lawmaker

Israel's pager attack in Lebanon undermines United States efforts to prevent a wider conflict, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

"This attack clearly and unequivocally violates international humanitarian law and undermines US efforts to prevent a wider conflict.

"Congress needs a full accounting of the attack, including an answer from the State Department as to whether any US assistance went into the development or deployment of this technology," the lawmaker from New York wrote on X.

1747 GMT — Israeli defence chief announces start of 'new phase' of war

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said a "new phase" of the war in Gaza has begun.

"We are at the start of a new phase in the war -- it requires courage, determination and perseverance," Gallant told troops in the northern city of Haifa. "The centre of gravity is shifting to the north by diverting resources and forces," he said.

Gallant did not refer to recent explosions of electronic devices in Lebanon but he praised the work of the military and security agencies and said that "the results are very impressive."

1710 GMT — Switzerland urges all parties to avoid 'major regional escalation' after Lebanon pager explosions

Switzerland has called on all parties to exercise restraint to avoid a "major regional escalation," voicing concern over deadly pager explosions in Lebanon.

The country "is deeply concerned following yesterday's explosions in Lebanon. These risk further undermining the country’s and region’s stability and security," the Foreign Ministry said on X.

"Switzerland calls on all parties to exercise utmost restraint to avoid a major regional escalation. International law must be respected and civilians protected at all times," the ministry added.

1657 GMT — UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting to discuss pager blasts

The UN Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to meet on Friday afternoon to discuss the recent mass explosion of pagers – small communication devices – across Lebanon, with the government in Beirut and Hezbollah blaming Israel.

Slovenia, the UNSC's term president, announced on Wednesday that Algeria's request for an emergency meeting has been accepted. The emergency session is scheduled for Friday at 15:00 local time.

1614 GMT — Israel will be responsible for Lebanon attacks' fallout — Hamas

Senior Hamas official Izzat al-Rasheq has said the Israeli government would be responsible for the repercussions of "this continuous attack on Lebanon" after walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah detonated across Lebanon's south and in Beirut suburbs.

1614 GMT — Lebanese PM assures nation that 2nd wave of wireless device explosions ended

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said that the second wave of wireless device explosions has ended, with no new injured being admitted to hospitals, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

1608 GMT — UN chief 'deeply alarmed' over explosions of wireless communication devices in Lebanon, Syria

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply alarmed over the deadly explosions of wireless communication devices in Lebanon and Syria, his spokesman said.

"The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by reports that a large number of communication devices exploded across Lebanon, as well as in Syria, on 17 and 18 September, killing at least eleven people, including children, and injuring thousands," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres urges all concerned actors to exercise "maximum restraint" to avert any further escalation, he stressed.

1602 GMT — Israel denounces 'cynical' UN resolution demanding end to occupation

Israel has denounced the adopted UN resolution that demands the end of the "unlawful" occupation of Palestinian territories as "cynical".

The Israeli foreign ministry also stated that a United Nations General Assembly decision encouraged "terrorism" and harmed the chances for peace.

1556 GMT — Lebanese Health Ministry announces death toll from new wireless device explosions rises to nine

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced that the death toll from new wireless device explosions has risen to nine, with over 300 injured.

1556 GMT — UN experts urge states to heed ICJ opinion on Israeli occupation to 'not jeopardize entire edifice of int'l law'

The UN experts urged states to comply with the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that described Israel's occupation of Palestine as "unlawful" to "not jeopardise the entire edifice of international law."

Nothing over 50 days have passed since the "landmark" advisory opinion was issued, the experts said in a statement: "States remain paralysed in the face of the seismic shift represented by the Court’s ruling and appear unwilling or unable to take the necessary steps to meet their obligations."

The ICJ opinion, in response to a 2022 request by the UN General Assembly, said Israel's occupation of East Jerusalem and the West Bank is "unlawful" and should be brought to an end "as rapidly as possible."

It said Israel should cease new settlement activities, and “evacuate all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

1522 GMT — UN adopts resolution seeking Israel's withdrawal from Palestine

United Nations member states have formally demanded in a non-binding resolution an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories within 12 months.

The text of the resolution is based on an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice calling Israel's occupation since 1967 "unlawful."

There were 124 votes in favour, 14 against and a notable 43 abstentions.

1448 GMT — Dozens of rockets reportedly fired from Lebanon towards Israel

At least 25 rockets have been launched from Lebanon toward Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel, with no casualties reported, according to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

1444 GMT — Exploding devices kill three in east Lebanon: state media

Exploding communication devices have killed three in east Lebanon, according to Lebanese state media.

1421 GMT — More blasts heard in Beirut, dozens wounded

More blasts are heard in Lebanon's capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, according to security sources and witnesses

They said communication devices reportedly used by Hezbollah that exploded across Lebanon are hand-held radios, different to pagers that exploded a day earlier.

1412 GMT — UN chief warns of 'serious risk of dramatic escalation' in Lebanon

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that pager blasts targeting the Lebanese group Hezbollah indicate "a serious risk of a dramatic escalation in Lebanon and everything must be done to avoid that escalation."

"Obviously the logic of making all these devices explode is to do it as a pre-emptive strike before a major military operation," he told reporters.

1216 GMT — Blinken calls for restraint after Lebanon pager explosions

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for restraint following pager explosions that killed at least 12 people and injured nearly 2,800 others in Lebanon.

Speaking at a press conference in Egypt, Blinken stressed the need to "avoid taking steps that could further escalate conflict" between Israel and the Hezbollah group.

The top diplomat said the US is still gathering information on what happened in Lebanon.

"It's important to fully understand what happened there," Blinken added.

1202 GMT — Türkiye sounds high alert over 'ongoing genocide' in Gaza, Israeli attacks in West Bank

Türkiye has warned that "the ongoing genocide in Gaza as well as settler violence against Palestinians and Israeli military attacks in the West Bank are alarming."

"The international community must act as soon as possible to stop the Israeli attacks, which threaten the stability of our region and the international order, and to reduce tensions," said a statement by the country's Foreign Ministry.

Stressing that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with the other members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League Contact Group on Gaza, the statement said the contact group was also received by Jordan’s King Abdullah.

The statement added that efforts to halt "the Israeli genocide" in Gaza, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, promote cease-fire talks, and end the “increasing occupation of the West Bank, provocations against the historical status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem," were discussed during the meetings.

1152 GMT — Finland's president defends decisions to buy Israeli arms, not recognise Palestinian state

Finland's President Alexander Stubb defended his country's decision to buy arms from Israel despite the war in Gaza, saying it had no link to Finland's unwillingness to recognise an independent Palestinian state at the present time.

Finland is acquiring a ground-based, high altitude, missile defence system called David's Sling from Israel.

Helsinki considers the system a high priority for its own defence due to neighbouring Russia's ongoing missile attacks on Ukraine.

Stubb, who took office in March, has defined his and Finland's new foreign policy stance as "values-based realism", which he has said was about "achieving things in the world as it is", instead of "promoting only the world how I want to see it".

1139 GMT — Egypt rejects Israeli presence on its border with Gaza

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has said in a press conference with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Egypt will not accept any changes to pre- Oct. 7 rules for security on its border with Gaza and the operation of the Rafah crossing from the Palestinian side.

1031 GMT — Hezbollah vows to avenge Lebanon pager blasts, toll rises to 12