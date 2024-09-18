WORLD
3 MIN READ
US top diplomat visits Egypt to push for Gaza truce and hostage release
US Secretary of State Antonio Blinken is set to meet Egyptian officials in Cairo from September 17 to 19 to push efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza, secure the release of hostages and discuss broader regional security challenges.
US top diplomat visits Egypt to push for Gaza truce and hostage release
US and Egypt aim to reach a ceasefire agreement in Israel's ongoing Gaza war. / Photo: AP
September 18, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Cairo early Wednesday to meet top Egyptian officials to discuss and push efforts for a possible ceasefire in Gaza.

Blinken’s visit is part of US efforts to pile pressure to reach a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Hamas group, the US-funded Al-Hurra TV said.

The channel, however, stated that US officials don't expect a breakthrough during Blinken's talks with Egyptian officials.

The visit marks his 10th trip to the Middle East since Israel launched its deadly war on Gaza on October 7 last year.

According to a State Department statement, Blinken will also co-chair the opening of the US-Egyptian Strategic Dialogue with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty during his visit between September 17 and 19.

It added that Blinken "will meet with Egyptian officials to discuss ongoing efforts to reach a cease-fire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages, alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people, and helps establish broader regional security."

The statement, however, didn't reveal if the secretary will visit other countries in the region.

RelatedHamas positive on ceasefire, Israel complicates with new conditions — Kalin
Recommended

Ceasefire talks

For months, the US, Qatar and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu’s refusal to meet Hamas’ demands to stop the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on maintaining control of the Philadelphi Corridor area on the Gaza-Egypt border, a position vehemently rejected by Cairo and Hamas.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

More than 41,220 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.

RelatedNetanyahu to fire Gallant and appoint Sa'ar as new defence chief — reports
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control