US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Cairo early Wednesday to meet top Egyptian officials to discuss and push efforts for a possible ceasefire in Gaza.

Blinken’s visit is part of US efforts to pile pressure to reach a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Hamas group, the US-funded Al-Hurra TV said.

The channel, however, stated that US officials don't expect a breakthrough during Blinken's talks with Egyptian officials.

The visit marks his 10th trip to the Middle East since Israel launched its deadly war on Gaza on October 7 last year.

According to a State Department statement, Blinken will also co-chair the opening of the US-Egyptian Strategic Dialogue with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty during his visit between September 17 and 19.

It added that Blinken "will meet with Egyptian officials to discuss ongoing efforts to reach a cease-fire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages, alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people, and helps establish broader regional security."

The statement, however, didn't reveal if the secretary will visit other countries in the region.