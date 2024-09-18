WORLD
3 MIN READ
Teamsters break 25-year streak: No presidential endorsement in 2024
Kamala Harris, who has branded herself as a staunch advocate for US labour, is snubbed by one of the largest and most influential American unions that could significantly impact the race against Donald Trump.
Teamsters break 25-year streak: No presidential endorsement in 2024
Non-endorsement by Teamsters is a remarkable break from the influential union's decades-long tradition of backing of Democratic presidential candidates./ Photo: Reuters  
September 18, 2024

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest and most influential US labour unions, has declined to make a presidential endorsement, breaking with a quarter-century tradition of backing Democratic White House hopefuls.

"Unfortunately, neither major candidate was able to make serious commitments to our union to ensure the interests of working people are always put before Big Business," Teamsters general president Sean O'Brien said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move is a blow to US Vice President Kamala Harris, this year's Democratic nominee who has positioned hers elf as a fierce defender of American labour. In the Teamsters' internal survey conducted in July, Biden held a 44-36 percent lead over Donald Trump. Today, Trump has surged ahead, commanding a 60-34 lead over Kamala Harris in a Teamster online and phone poll.

RelatedOne-third Americans won't accept  results if their candidate loses: survey

Blue and white collar workers

Recommended

The Teamsters have previously backed GOP presidential candidates like Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George H W Bush. O’Brien's recent engagement with former President Trump and other Republicans had already fuelled speculation that the union might once again diverge from its usual alliances.

O'Brien has been actively forging connections with Republicans, including Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo), to push forward the union's key policy goals, such as the Protecting Workers’ Right to Organise (PRO) Act, which enhances workers' ability to unionise and negotiate, as well as resisting national right-to-work legislation.

Founded in 1903 through the merger of the Team Drivers International Union and the Teamsters National Union, the union currently represents a diverse range of blue and white collar workers in both public and private sectors, with approximately 1.3 million members as of 2015.

RelatedWhat US history can—and can't—teach us about this unprecedented election
SOURCE:AFP, TRT World
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control