The Federal Reserve has cut US short-term borrowing costs by a bigger-than-usual half percentage point, a watershed moment that should start to ease some of the financial pressures everyday consumers have felt over the two and a half years that the central bank has battled with high inflation.

The Fed, after 5.25 percentage points of increases between March 2022 and July 2023, lowered its key rate to 4.75 percent-5.00 percent to address rising worries about the cooling labour market.

Financial markets are now pricing in the central bank to keep lowering rates to around 4.00 percent-4.25percent by the end of the year, with more cuts in 2025.

So how will rate cuts affect ordinary people?

Softening the landing

The Fed's aggressive rate hikes, begun only after inflation had surged, were initially expected to cause an economic slowdown resulting in job losses.

Instead, the economy so far has averted recession, even as inflation by the Consumer Price Index dropped.

In cutting rates, the Fed is trying to keep it like that. Already, hiring and wage growth have slowed, the number of job openings per worker has dropped, job search times are lengthening, and the number of workers settling for part-time work when they prefer full-time employment has risen.

Lower interest rates are aimed at easing those trends by making it less expensive for businesses and households to borrow and therefore spend more freely.

Whether the Fed can calibrate its rate cuts so as to achieve what economists call a soft landing - the policy coup of guiding an economy through a period of tight monetary policy to stifle inflation without jarring the labor market - will be one of the most important ways its actions will affect regular Americans.

Cost of credit

Borrowing costs — rates on home loans, credit cards, auto loans and student loans — rose sharply as the Fed increased its policy rate.