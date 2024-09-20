Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov accused Elon Musk of remotely disabling a Tesla Cybertruck that he claims had been gifted to him by the tech billionaire.

After purportedly receiving the gift, Kadyrov modified the vehicle, planting a machine gun on top of it. He was seen posing with it in August, gleefully driving the Tesla vehicle on the roads of Grozny.

Kadyrov is counted among President Vladmir Putin’s loyalists. He has sent thousands of Chechen troops to fight against Ukraine. In a Telegram post on Thursday, he lamented that his Cybertruck has been rendered immobile, slamming Musk for zapping it remotely.

“What Elon Musk did was unbecoming of him,” Kadyrov wrote, labelling Musk’s move as “unmanly.”

According to Kadyrov, Musk had personally gifted him the truck, a claim Musk has denied.

A month ago, the Chechen leader declared that the truck will be sent to the frontlines of the Ukraine war, where Russian soldiers would benefit from its “manoeuvrability and good crew protection.”

Debunking the military hype Kadyrov gave to the vehicle, experts were quick to point out that while the Tesla Cybertruck could exude an aura of invincibility and technological prowess, it would be useless on the actual battlefield.