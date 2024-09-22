The United Nations has adopted a "Pact for the Future" aimed at addressing sprawling 21st-century challenges ranging from conflict to the climate crisis and human rights, despite last-minute objections from a group of countries.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who organised the "Summit of the Future" on Sunday, had billed it as a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to reshape human history by rekindling international cooperation.

As an opening act for the annual high-level week of the UN General Assembly, which begins Tuesday, dozens of heads of state and government gathered for the signing of the text.

In the adopted version, leaders pledged to bolster the multilateral system to "keep pace with a changing world" and to "protect the needs and interests of current and future generations" facing "persistent crisis."

"We believe there is a path to a brighter future for all of humanity," the document says.

The pact outlines 56 "actions," including commitments to multilateralism, upholding the UN Charter and peacekeeping.

It also calls for reforms to international financial institutions and the UN Security Council, along with renewed efforts to combat the climate crisis, promote disarmament, and guide the development of artificial intelligence.

Related From Berlin to New Delhi, youth activists protest for action on climate

Objections

The adoption of the text faced a brief delay when Russia's deputy minister of foreign affairs, Sergey Vershinin, introduced an amendment emphasising the "principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states" and urging the UN to avoid duplicating efforts.