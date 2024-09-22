TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye-Serbia ties continue to strengthen in every field: Erdogan
The Turkish president and his Serbian counterpart are in New York to attend the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.
Türkiye-Serbia ties continue to strengthen in every field: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during the UN General Assembly meetings at the Turkish House in New York, United States, September 22, 2024. / Photo: AA
September 22, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic discussed bilateral ties, as well as regional and global issues.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Turkish House on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Sunday.

Erdogan told Vucic that Türkiye's bilateral relations with Serbia continue to strengthen in every field and that the diversification and development of areas of cooperation will proceed with "great determination", according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

He added that the continuation of the dialogue process between Serbia and Kosovo is "essential".

RelatedGaza contact group 'doing everything to stop Israeli genocide' — Turkish FM

Turning to the ongoing Israel's war in Gaza, Erdogan said a "great human tragedy" is unfolding in the besieged enclave due to Israeli "aggression".

Recommended

He emphasised that the international community "must act with one voice to stop the massacres".

Erdogan also warned that if Israel's attempts to spread the conflict across the region are not prevented, world peace will face a "greater danger", according to the statement.

Türkiye views Serbia as a key country for the stability of the region and supports its integration into the European Union. Bilateral ties with Serbia are progressing positively, and commercial and economic relations are developing with strong momentum.

The Türkiye-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council was established in 2017.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan