Jeffrey Sachs, president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, has signed the Global Zero Waste Declaration of Goodwill after meeting with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan in New York.

The meeting took place on Monday at the Turkish House during Erdogan's visit for the 79th UN General Assembly.

Sachs praised Erdogan’s leadership on the zero waste project. Sachs also highlighted the potential contributions of his own network, which includes 2,000 universities in 150 countries.

He also commended Türkiye’s mediation efforts in global conflicts, such as Ukraine, noting that peace is essential for sustainable development.

Calling for collective global action