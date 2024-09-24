Palestinians in Gaza confined to tents due to Israeli attacks are now facing a new disaster as sudden downpours worsen their plight.

In various regions of Gaza, where Israel has been carrying out attacks for 353 days, the arrival of winter has caused tents and belongings of Palestinians to be flooded.

In Gaza, where approximately 2 million people have been displaced, Palestinians are preparing to endure a second winter under siege.

The makeshift tents they have been living in for nearly a year have deteriorated and are no longer usable.

The government in Gaza highlighted this issue in a statement on September 14, warning that with the approach of winter, 2 million displaced Palestinians face a humanitarian disaster.

The statement noted that 74% of the tents where the displaced are staying are unusable, and 100,000 of the 135,000 tents urgently need to be replaced due to wear and tear.

Even brief showers in many areas of Gaza were enough to submerge the tents and their contents, exacerbating the Palestinians' already dire situation.

The areas outside the tents have turned into muddy swamps.

Left without options, Palestinians expressed their despair to the world, saying that their only shelter is now "the sky."

Tents already flooded before winter has fully arrived

Muhammad Abdullah Kobi, who moved to the Nusayrat Refugee Camp in central Gaza with his family to live in a tent, described how the tents are worn out and torn, and the ground where they set them up is unfit for living.