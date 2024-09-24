Israel has announced dozens of new air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon, a day after 558 people, including 50 children, have been killed in the deadliest bombardment since a devastating war in 2006.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah said it had launched volleys of missiles at Israeli military bases, hours after 180 of its projectiles and an unmanned aerial vehicle crossed into Israeli airspace.

The Israeli military said more than 50 projectiles were fired into northern Israel in less than 10 minutes, most of which were intercepted.

It said it had carried out more strikes during the morning targeting Hezbollah's infrastructure.

In Lebanon, Monday's raids have killed 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women, according to Health Minister Firass Abiad.

"The vast majority, if not all of those killed in yesterday's attacks were unarmed people in their homes," he said.