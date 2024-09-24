Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said the Charter of the United Nations needs a broad revision, as Latin America and Africa are excluded from the Security Council and that is unacceptable.

"The exclusion of Latin America and Africa from permanent seats on the UN Security Council is an unacceptable reflection of the colonial past," he said.

In his speech at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Lula also warned that Israel's war on Gaza is expanding "dangerously" to Lebanon.

"The right of defence has turned into the right of revenge, which prevents an agreement to release hostages and postpones a ceasefire," Lula said referring to Israel's war on Gaza.

The Brazilian president also said that Brazil and China have proposed a six-point plan for talks to begin between Russia and Ukraine to end their conflict.

UN reforms

Lula, who has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone about the proposal, did not give any details in a speech at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly.