Türkiye has strongly condemned a recent statement by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office on social media regarding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's meeting with International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

In a statement on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Ministry described the Israeli remarks as "an effort to cover up the genocide that Israel is committing."

The ministry emphasised that the accusations directed at President Erdogan by Israel are "nothing more than a manifestation of guilt."

The statement also expressed concern over attempts by Israel and its supporters to undermine the credibility of international courts, stating that Türkiye views these efforts with deep concern.