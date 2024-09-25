China test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean.

The ICBM carried a dummy warhead and fell into a designated area of the sea, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The launch by the People's Liberation Army was part of routine annual training.

It said the launch complied with international law and was not directed against any country or target.

It is unclear how often China conducts tests over such a distance. In 1980, China launched an ICBM into the South Pacific.

Related Russia begins massive naval, air drills with China

Building up missile silos