Türkiye aims to become a tech development hub and strengthen the position of the nation’s tech initiatives worldwide, the nation’s industry and technology minister told Anadolu Agency at this week’s UN General Assembly in New York.

Fatih Kacır said the visits to New York and the US in general by him and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have given them the chance to meet with heads of leading American firms, and this year, the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) held the Türkiye Investment Conference, attended by US-based business representatives.

“The economic stability we achieved in the last year and the results we’ve got though the Medium Term Program show the resilience of Türkiye despite all regional and global challenges we faced, as the gains in the defence and aviation industries, as well as our country’s research and development capacity, attract more investor interest,” said Kacır

He said he spoke to Nick Ammann, Vice President of Global Government Affairs at Apple, discussing Türkiye’s potential contributions to the iPhone maker, urging Apple to invest in Türkiye’s human resources.