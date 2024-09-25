TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye seeks to become tech development hub: Turkish technology minister
"Türkiye can be one of world’s important supply centers for renewable energy and chipmaking, with government funding appealing to global brands" says top official
Türkiye seeks to become tech development hub: Turkish technology minister
Kacır said that Türkiye’s actions towards digital and green transformation have been attracting investors / Photo: AA
September 25, 2024

Türkiye aims to become a tech development hub and strengthen the position of the nation’s tech initiatives worldwide, the nation’s industry and technology minister told Anadolu Agency at this week’s UN General Assembly in New York.

Fatih Kacır said the visits to New York and the US in general by him and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have given them the chance to meet with heads of leading American firms, and this year, the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) held the Türkiye Investment Conference, attended by US-based business representatives.

“The economic stability we achieved in the last year and the results we’ve got though the Medium Term Program show the resilience of Türkiye despite all regional and global challenges we faced, as the gains in the defence and aviation industries, as well as our country’s research and development capacity, attract more investor interest,” said Kacır

He said he spoke to Nick Ammann, Vice President of Global Government Affairs at Apple, discussing Türkiye’s potential contributions to the iPhone maker, urging Apple to invest in Türkiye’s human resources.

Recommended

“Türkiye’s tech startups generate billions of dollars every year through their apps on the App Store, which we want to increase,” Kacır added.

He said that Türkiye’s actions towards digital and green transformation have been attracting investors, but a bigger incentive is the HIT-30 program, offering investors $30 billion in financing for high-tech sectors such as electric vehicles, battery and solar technologies, wind turbine advances, and more until 2030.

“The sectors this program focuses on are the ones that investors seek in order to diversify their investments, and as the pandemic made clear, when these sectors produce from a single production and supply point, the risk from this threatens the whole world, revealing the need for hubs spread out in multiple areas,” he stressed.

“We believe Türkiye can be one of the world’s important supply centers for renewable energy products and chips, and the government will provide global brands effective support through the program to register high gains in Türkiye’s high-tech production and export figures,” he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan