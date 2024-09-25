Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned against the spillover effect of conflicts in the Middle East, reiterating his country's support for Palestine.

"We will not stay silent and doom Palestinians to starvation and massacre. We are now facing a spillover of the conflict to Lebanon, and we do not know if it will go beyond," Fidan told a G20 foreign ministers meeting in New York on Wednesday, speaking on the heels of massive Israeli wireless device attacks and bombardments that have killed hundreds of people and injured many thousands in Lebanon.

"Thus, we are in a phase of huge risk of wider conflict,” he warned.

If Israel’s "annihilation" of Palestinians in Gaza, as well as in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, continues "relentless," Fidan said the broader effect on regional stability and international order will be "inevitable."

Stressing that this "is leading to an erosion" of the international system that gets worse every day, Fidan said that a "full-fledged, functioning" Palestinian state is "the only way" to ensure peace in the Middle East.

"We should strengthen our efforts towards a two-state solution," he told the G20 foreign ministers.

UN is the 'very place' to discuss global governance reform

Endorsing a call to action on global governance reform, Fidan said the G20 ministers once again underlined their commitment to the endeavour.