The Bosnian Mosque in the Swedish city of Norrkoping was attacked in a "targeted hate crime" in which windows were broken and neo-Nazi slogans written on the walls, media reports have said.

"With great shame and deep sadness, we condemn the disgusting attack on the construction of our mosque in Norrkoping, where windows were broken, and offensive messages were written on the walls", the Board of Directors of the Bosnian Islamic Assembly in Norrkoping and the Board of the Bosnian Islamic Society in Sweden said in a statement on Thursday.

"This action brings back unpleasant memories from the time when many of our members came to Sweden as refugees during the war in Bosnia," the statement added.

"Therefore, we are directly addressing the government with a proposal to do more to protect religious freedom in Sweden. Polarisation and growing hate campaigns like this one, we expect the government to act more decisively and intensively in security work with religious communities," it said.

The two groups said they see the attack as an assault, not only on the holy place and the community but also on the basic values ​​of respect, tolerance and diversity of the entire Swedish society.

They stressed that this act of hatred would not shape or break their spirit, but would strengthen “our determination to continue building our mosque and keep it open for all residents of Northkoping.”

Furthermore, they express their deepest gratitude to everyone who has shown support and solidarity "at this difficult time."

"Your touching words and actions remind us that we are not alone in the fight against hatred and intolerance," it said.