Hurricane Helene has weakened on Friday hours after it made landfall in the US state of Florida, with officials warning the storm remained "extremely dangerous" as it surged inland, leaving flooded roads and homes in its wake.

The storm tore a destructive path through Florida into neighbouring Georgia, the US National Hurricane Center said, warning residents to stay in shelter from "catastrophic winds", storm surge and heavy rains.

"This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation," the center said in its latest bulletin.

About 1,131,100 homes and businesses were without power in Florida and more than 90,000 in Georgia as the storm moved northward, according to tracking site PowerOutage.us.

More than 55 million Americans were under some form of weather alert or warning from Hurricane Helene, with tornado warnings out across northern Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

The NHC warned of up to 20 inches (51 cm) of rain in some spots and potentially life-threatening flooding, as well as numerous landslides across the southern Appalachians.

The National Weather Service said the region could be hit extremely hard, with floods not seen in more than a century.

"This will be one of the most significant weather events to happen in the western portions of the area in the modern era," it warned.

"This is going to be a multi-state event with the potential for significant impacts from Florida all the way to Tennessee," Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell told reporters.

Florida residents had been warned of "unsurvivable" storm surge, with images on local media showing flooded homes and intense rains.

"We're expecting to see a storm surge inundation of 15 to 20 feet above ground level," NHC director Mike Brennan said.

"That's up to the top of a second-story building. Again, a really unsurvivable scenario is going to play out here in this portion of the Florida coastline."

The accompanying waves "can destroy houses, move cars, and that water level is going to rise very quickly," Brennan added.

US President Joe Biden urged people to heed official evacuation warnings.