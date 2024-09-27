Japan's ruling party on Friday picked former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba as leader, setting him up to become prime minister next week.

The party leadership win is a ticket to the top job because the Liberal Democratic Party's ruling coalition currently controls the parliament.

Considered a defence policy expert, Ishiba has proposed an Asian version of the NATO military alliance and a more equal Japan-US security alliance. Ishiba also calls for an establishment of a disaster management agency in one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.

Ishiba beat out Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, a staunch conservative who was running to become the country's first female prime minister.

A record nine lawmakers, including two women, ran in a vote decided by LDP members of parliament and about 1 million dues-paying party members. That's only 1% of the country's eligible voters.