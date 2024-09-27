Türkiye's push to boost renewables in its energy mix presents a "unique opportunity" to attract significant foreign investment, a senior official from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank's private sector arm, has said.

Susan Lund, the IFC Vice President for Economics and Private Sector Development, will attend the meeting of the Investment Advisory Council of Türkiye on Saturday along with other high-level representatives of international institutions and companies.

The participants will discuss Türkiye's investment climate and strategies to attract more foreign direct investment, particularly in export-oriented sectors, during the meeting, which will be chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The table will also cover reducing regulatory burdens, modernising the business environment to facilitate technology transfers and innovation, and mobilising private capital to support Türkiye's renewable energy targets and urban infrastructure projects.

"The green transition offers a unique opportunity for Türkiye to attract substantial investment," Lund said, adding that enhancing economic governance and tackling trade barriers are essential for further integrating Türkiye into global value chains.

"Türkiye has made great progress"

"In recent years, large greenfield investment projects have been announced in the renewable energy sector in emerging markets around the world, totaling $336 billion in 2022 and 2023," she explained.

Countries such as Egypt, Morocco, Chile, and India attracted significant foreign direct investment inflows in recent years, she added.

According to Lund, while Türkiye has "made great progress, further improvements in governance, institutional strengthening, and modernisation of the business environment are needed."

Lund also said Türkiye's recent economic stabilisation measures offer new opportunities to enhance engagement in key sectors such as manufacturing, climate initiatives, small-and medium-sized enterprise finance, and digital infrastructure.