The Israeli government has unanimously approved the appointment of Knesset member Gideon Sa'ar, head of the New Hope Party, as a minister without portfolio.

"The government has now unanimously agreed to appoint Gideon Sa'ar as a minister without portfolio," a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office noted on Sunday.

Voting among government ministers was conducted by phone, according to the statement. Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported that Sa'ar would join Netanyahu's government.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority suggested that Sa'ar might join the security cabinet, potentially becoming a partner in war management, though Netanyahu's office did not mention this.

There has been no official statement from Sa'ar.

A minister without portfa olio is a minister in the government without a responsibility to head any department in particular.