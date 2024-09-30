Türkiye's largest aerospace and technology festival, Teknofest, begins Wednesday in the southern city of Adana, promising an exciting five-day celebration of innovation and technology at the Adana Sakirpasa Airport.

The festival will feature various activities, including air shows with warplanes, unmanned aerial vehicles, and helicopters, alongside seminars, summits, competitions, and fairs.

This year’s edition will spotlight technology competitions across various categories, such as smart transportation, rocket design, biotechnology, robotics, flying cars, rockets, and unmanned underwater systems.

Highlighting the competitive spirit, the festival will host the inaugural Teknofest Champions League, where winners from tech competitions involving 790,000 teams and over 1.65 million participants will compete for a prize of 500,000 Turkish Liras (approximately $14,600).

This competition will take place over three days and aims to showcase the country’s top technology teams.