The far-right in Europe received another boost on Sunday with Austria’s Freedom Party (FPO) securing a “historic parliamentary election victory”.

The success of the EU-sceptic party in Austria follows recent electoral gains by far-right parties in Dutch, French, German and European Union elections.

FPO leader Herbert Kickle is both anti-immigration and anti-Islam. His electoral programme called “Fortress Austria” seeks to end political asylum entirely—a promise that breaches EU rules.

But what sets the FPO apart from many other far-right European parties is the apparent reluctance of its leadership to completely break away from its Nazi past.

For the first time in the Second Republic, which is another name for modern Austria that emerged as an independent country following its annexation by Germany during World War II, the far-right FPO is likely to lead the coalition government at the federal level.

Successor of the Nazi Party

The FPO was established in 1956 by Anton Reinthaller, a former officer of the dreaded SS—Schutzstaffel, or the Protection Squads—the elite corps of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party.

It is also an “indirect successor” of the Austrian Nazi party NSDAP, wrote Dr Walter Manoschek in his book titled The Haider Phenomenon in Austria, a compilation of scholarly work on the FPO’s long-time leader Jorg Haider.

Reinthaller served as minister of agriculture as well as an SS member following the incorporation of Austria into Germany in March 1938.

The close association of the FPO’s top leadership with the Nazis didn’t end with the demise of Reinthaller. The three candidates for the election of the second FPO chairman were all diehard Nazis.

For example, Hermann Neubacher served as mayor of Vienna in the Nazi era. Similarly, Lothar Rendulic was a former general of the Wehrmacht, the unified armed forces of Nazi Germany from 1935 to 1945.

Friedrich Peter, who ultimately replaced Reinthaller, held the rank of lieutenant colonel in the SS hierarchy.

Peter was later revealed as a former member of the First SS Brigade, a unit responsible for the murder of thousands of civilians in the Soviet Union.

“All candidates, therefore, had a strong Nazi past,” said Dr Manoschek, a professor of political science at the University of Vienna.

He writes that the party extended support to a minority government in 1970 and, as a result, had as many as four former members of the Austrian Nazi party NSDAP appointed to key ministerial posts.

The FPO gained further prominence under the leadership of Haider who led the outfit from 1986 to 2000. He “manoeuvred skilfully between suggestions and plain speaking” with respect to the Nazi past of Austria.

With regard to the members of Waffen-SS, the combat branch of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary organisation, the FPO leader commented that they were “decent individuals with character who stick to their beliefs despite strong opposition”.

Waffen-SS was condemned as a criminal organisation at the Nuremberg Trials, which were held in 1945-46 to indict former Nazi leaders as war criminals.

According to Dr Manoschek, Haider admired the “strength of character” and ideological loyalty of Waffen-SS members, insisting that Nazi concentration camps were, in fact, labour camps.

“[Haider’s] views are shared and supported by the FPO as a whole,” Dr Manoschek wrote.

Haider was far from the only FPO leader with an apparent tilt towards Nazism.

As for Nazi gas chambers, John Gudenus, another FPO leader and a member of the upper house of Austrian parliament, said: “Gas chambers? I am not going to get involved in that!”

Yet another FPO leader, Reinhard Gaugg, defined the letters in the word Nazi as “new, attractive, single-minded and ingenious.”

Anti-Muslim rhetoric