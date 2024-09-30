CULTURE
New Zealand reclaims record for largest haka dance
The haka, a customary dance by New Zealand's Indigenous Maori, was traditionally a way to welcome visiting tribes or to invigorate warriors ahead of battle.
The dance is now performed at important events and is the most well-known as part of the New Zealand rugby team pre-game ritual. / Photo: AFP
September 30, 2024

New Zealand has set the world record for the most people to perform a haka, a traditional dance of the country's Indigenous Maori, reclaiming the title from France.

A statement by Auckland’s Eden Park, which hosted the record attempt on Sunday, said 6,531 people had performed Ka Mate, the haka, which surpassed the current record of 4,028 people, held by France since 2014.

"Haka is an important part of our culture and returning the mana (prestige) of this world record away from the French and back to the land of its origins and ensuring it was performed correctly and with integrity was vital,” Hinewehi Mohi, cultural ambassador for HAKA and co-founder of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, told New Zealand’s 1News.

The haka, a customary dance by Maori, was traditionally a way to welcome visiting tribes or to invigorate warriors ahead of battle. It is now performed at important events and is the most well-known as part of the New Zealand rugby team pre-game ritual.

There are many haka but the one performed at the world record attempt is the most well-known and was composed around 1920 by Te Rauparaha, chief of Ngati Toa iwi or tribe.

Event organisers had hoped at least 10,000 participants would attend the event, which was also fundraising for Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust.

Nick Sautner, Eden Park's chief executive, said watching thousands of passionate New Zealanders from young children to elders perform Ka Mate at the stadium was a truly memorable moment.

“It’s more than just numbers, it is about honouring our cultural legacy on a global stage,” Sautner said in a statement released late Sunday.

Almost 1 million of New Zealand's 5.2 million population have Maori ancestry.

RelatedQueen Nga Wai: New Zealand’s Maori anoint new leader
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
