CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Climate crisis: India braces for unusual rain, rising mercury
Farmers have begun harvesting summer-sown crops and rainfall during this period could disrupt the harvesting and damage the crops.
Climate crisis: India braces for unusual rain, rising mercury
In October, maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country are likely to be above normal. / Photo: AP
October 1, 2024

India is likely to receive above-average rainfall in October after unusually high volumes for the past three months, a senior weather department official said on Tuesday, which could damage summer-sown crops ready for harvesting.

October's rainfall is projected at more than 115 percent of the 50-year average, said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Farmers have begun harvesting summer-sown crops such as rice, cotton, soybeans, corn, and pulses. Rainfall during this period could disrupt the harvesting and damage the crops.

Even in September above-average rainfall, arising from a delayed monsoon withdrawal, damaged some summer-sown crops in certain regions of India.

India received 11.6 percent more rainfall than average in September, following 9 percent and 15.3 percent above-average rainfall in July and August respectively, the IMD data showed.

"The weather department is predicting heavy rain in the first half of October, when most farmers harvest their crops. This has farmers worried," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

Recommended

However, the rains in October may also enhance soil moisture, benefiting the planting of winter-sown crops such as wheat, rapeseed, and chickpea.

The withdrawal of the monsoon started nearly a week later than usual this year, but it is likely to fully withdraw from the country around mid-October, Mohapatra said.

India's annual June-September monsoon provides almost 70 percent of the rain it needs to water farms and replenish reservoirs and aquifers and is the lifeblood of a nearly $3.5 trillion economy. Without irrigation, nearly half of Indian farmland depends on the rains that usually run from June to September.

In October, maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country are likely to be above normal, Mohapatra said.

RelatedScorching reality: South Asia's heatwave exposes gaps in climate action
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter