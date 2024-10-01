India is likely to receive above-average rainfall in October after unusually high volumes for the past three months, a senior weather department official said on Tuesday, which could damage summer-sown crops ready for harvesting.

October's rainfall is projected at more than 115 percent of the 50-year average, said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Farmers have begun harvesting summer-sown crops such as rice, cotton, soybeans, corn, and pulses. Rainfall during this period could disrupt the harvesting and damage the crops.

Even in September above-average rainfall, arising from a delayed monsoon withdrawal, damaged some summer-sown crops in certain regions of India.

India received 11.6 percent more rainfall than average in September, following 9 percent and 15.3 percent above-average rainfall in July and August respectively, the IMD data showed.

"The weather department is predicting heavy rain in the first half of October, when most farmers harvest their crops. This has farmers worried," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.