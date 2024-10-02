Semiconductors, the tiny chips that power everything from smartphones to cars, have become one of the most critical components driving modern technological advancements.

As industries worldwide expand, the demand for these chips continues to surge, driven by the growing diversity of tech products and the increasing needs of global industries.

At the heart of this expanding market lies the chip war between the US and China.

Since 2022, a series of US sanctions have targeted China’s access to advanced semiconductors and AI chips, notably from companies like Nvidia.

The US claims that these restrictions are aimed at preventing China from accessing cutting-edge AI capabilities in its nuclear and conventional weapons programs.

"Even though we’ve seen a recent increase in the number of countries working on chip technology, when we look at the top-quality semiconductors that meet these demands, it's clear that the US and China are the two key players." Ersin Cahmutoglu, a cybersecurity expert at ADEO Cyber Security explains to TRT World.

He points out that the sanctions have escalated the competition between them, transforming what was initially a technological race into a national security issue​.

‘Cloud loophole’

Following the US export bans, Chinese firms began to explore alternative routes to access critical semiconductor technologies.

One of the key workarounds was through cloud computing. Chinese entities turned to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and other cloud platforms to access Nvidia’s A100 and H100 chips, which are essential for training AI models​.

Although US sanctions blocked the physical import of advanced chips, Chinese companies leveraged cloud-based computing power to continue developing their AI capabilities​.

Paul Triolo, technology policy lead at the Albert Stonebridge group, highlights the strategies Chinese companies are using to navigate around US export controls.

“Chinese companies have preferred Nvidia GPUs to train models and stockpiled a sizable number before and after the October 2022 US export controls targeting GPUs (graphic processing units).”

“One major loophole in the US export control system for GPUs,” Triolo notes, “is that it does not include cloud services that provide access to hardware through ‘infrastructure as a service’ arrangements.”

He points out that cloud service providers remain legally allowed to provide services to Chinese firms in the AI sector, as “there are currently no laws preventing this”.

Public records reveal that Chinese institutions like Shenzhen University used cloud services provided by AWS to bypass restrictions.

“So currently, Chinese firms can use their stockpiled GPUs, access GPUs in the cloud outside China, or use domestic GPUs manufactured by Huawei and a range of startup firms,” global tech expert Triolo tells TRT World.

However, this loophole is now under scrutiny.

In January 2024, the US Commerce Department proposed regulations to tighten cloud access, potentially restricting Chinese companies' ability to utilise US cloud services​ but also adding further urgency to Beijing’s push for domestic chip production.

Home-grown production

As a result of US sanctions on targeting the export of high-end semiconductors and AI chips, China began to pour more resources into its own semiconductor industry.

Triolo points out that this action has made Chinese semiconductor tool manufacturers much more competitive domestically and internationally in some key areas needed for chip manufacturing.

Companies like Huawei, the Shenzhen-based tech giant, took centre stage in this effort by developing new AI chips to replace those from American firms.

In 2024, Huawei introduced the Ascend 910C chip, a domestic alternative to Nvidia’s A100 —which was barred from being sold to China under US export controls in 2022​​.