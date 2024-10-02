Artificial intelligence offers vast potential to improve humanity’s future, but its most significant use today is for the destruction of civilians, Selcuk Bayraktar, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the T3 Foundation and CTO of Baykar Technologies.

Speaking in Adana province at Türkiye's leading technology event, TEKNOFEST, on Wednesday, Bayraktar drew a parallel between AI and nuclear energy, noting that nuclear power, which could illuminate the planet and combat climate crisis, was first used in atomic bombs.

“A similar process is happening with AI,” he said, warning that the technology is being exploited for deadly purposes.

Bayraktar referenced the detonation of pager and wireless communication devices in Lebanon last September—an incident for which Beirut and Hezbollah blamed Israel—as examples of “monstrous acts of terrorism where bombs were placed in everyday objects, like phones and headphones, to kill civilians.”

“It is unacceptable for AI to be used to kill swaddling babies, and as TEKNOFEST, we will stand against this,” he declared.

Quoting philosopher Antonio Gramsci, Bayraktar remarked, “The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born: now is the time of monsters.” He warned that the global order is increasingly defined by power, violence, and cruelty rather than peace, justice, and mercy.

He highlighted the tragic situation in Gaza, where, he said, "babies, children, and innocent civilians are being slaughtered while the world watches." Institutions meant to preserve peace and justice, including the United Nations , have failed, he added, criticising the erosion of guiding frameworks like the Declaration of Human Rights and the Geneva Convention.