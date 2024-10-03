Taiwan shut down schools and offices for a second day on Thursday as Typhoon Krathon pounded the island before its expected landfall, leaving two dead and more than 100 injured.

Krathon, packing sustained wind speeds of 126 kilometres (78 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 162 kph -- was 30 kilometres southwest of southern Kaohsiung at 10:00 am (0200 GMT), according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

"The centre of the typhoon is forecast to make landfall around noon, near southern Tainan, Kaohsiung or Pingtung. The time has been delayed as it's moving very slowly," forecaster Chang Chun-yao told AFP.

While CWA chief Cheng Chia-ping said Wednesday that the typhoon was expected to weaken rapidly after landing, residents of Kaohsiung were urged to take shelter.

"There will be winds of destructive force caused by typhoon in this area. Take shelter ASAP," the CWA said in a warning sent three times to residents' mobile phones Thursday.

Kaohsiung's mayor, Chen Chi-mai, told reporters the city was experiencing "the strongest winds" and that he expected the typhoon to make landfall by 1 pm.

"We urge residents not to go out unless necessary," he said. "So far, Kaohsiung has recorded 356 disaster cases, mostly falling trees and advertising signs."

Torrential rain and powerful winds unleashed on the island have already left at least two people dead, two missing and 123 injured, said the National Fire Agency.

A 70-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after he fell while trimming trees in eastern Hualien county and died in hospital the next day.