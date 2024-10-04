Pro-Palestine marches will take place in over 60 provinces across Türkiye this Sunday amid the worsening crisis in Gaza.

Organised by the Anatolian Civil Society Organisations Platform, these events aim to highlight the worsening humanitarian crisis in Palestine due to Israel's ongoing attacks since last October.

Metin Mahitapoglu, a board member of the platform, said that Israel has intensified its assaults with support from the US, UK, and EU, extending the attacks beyond Gaza to other countries, like Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran, in the region.

He noted that civil society groups will take to the streets to show solidarity with Palestine and expose "those complicit in the violence."

Mahitapoglu also announced that preparations are underway for protests in all 81 provinces, with a major march planned in the capital Ankara.