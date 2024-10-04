TÜRKİYE
Pro-Palestine marches to take place in over 60 provinces in Türkiye
Civil society groups to take streets to show solidarity with Palestinians amid worsening crisis in Gaza.
The march in Ankara will start at 1330 local time (1030GMT), from Kurtulus Park to Anadolu Square, with nearly 1 million participants expected.
October 4, 2024

Pro-Palestine marches will take place in over 60 provinces across Türkiye this Sunday amid the worsening crisis in Gaza.

Organised by the Anatolian Civil Society Organisations Platform, these events aim to highlight the worsening humanitarian crisis in Palestine due to Israel's ongoing attacks since last October.

Metin Mahitapoglu, a board member of the platform, said that Israel has intensified its assaults with support from the US, UK, and EU, extending the attacks beyond Gaza to other countries, like Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran, in the region.

He noted that civil society groups will take to the streets to show solidarity with Palestine and expose "those complicit in the violence."

Mahitapoglu also announced that preparations are underway for protests in all 81 provinces, with a major march planned in the capital Ankara.

Recommended

"We must prepare for what may soon reach our doorstep"

"Despite the ongoing genocide and destruction, we must prepare for what may soon reach our doorstep. We must unite with a spirit of national resistance against the imperialist mindset that claims the occupying state of Israel has a right to self-defence.

We call on the world and all people of conscience: Join the protests, take to the streets, and boycott the products of companies that support Zionist Israel,” he said.

The march in Ankara will start at 1330 local time (1030GMT), from Kurtulus Park to Anadolu Square, with nearly 1 million participants expected.

The march is supported by various groups, including political parties, unions, and religious communities, with over 400 solidarity actions already organised by Ankara-based NGOs, according to Mahitapoglu.

