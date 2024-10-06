WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Your land is our land': Rights violations in India-administered Kashmir
A new report has documented the increased repression of civic spaces and violations of human rights that have taken place in India-adminstered Kashmir since August 2019.
'Your land is our land': Rights violations in India-administered Kashmir
The report is dedicated to Khurram Parvez, an imprisoned Kashmiri human rights defender. / AFP
October 6, 2024

The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) has documented widespread human rights violations that have resulted from the legal changes implemented in India-administered Kashmir since August 2019.

The 50-page report, titled "Your Land is Our Land – India’s Land Rights Violations in Kashmir", analyses the consequences of the abrogation of India-administered Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood on land-related laws.

It also documents the impact of these changes on a range of socio-economic and political rights.

"The Indian government’s obliteration of Jammu & Kashmir’s legal framework, which had protected land rights for decades, has already had a disastrous impact on the Kashmiri people," FIDH Asia Desk Deputy Director Juliette Rousselot said.

"Thousands have already been evicted from their lands and lost their homes. Key EU and UN institutions, including the UN Human Rights Council, must wake up to this human rights crisis and start putting public pressure on the Indian government to adhere to its own international legal obligations."

On 5 August 2019, the Indian government unilaterally revoked the special status of Jammu & Kashmir, which had been partially protected by Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution since 1950.

These constitutional safeguards were key to relationship with India, UN resolutions and had also been central to the protection of land rights in India-administered Kashmir.

By October 2020, the majority of Jammu & Kashmir’s progressive land laws had been either amended or repealed, resulting in evictions, destruction of property, and land confiscation that affected thousands of Kashmiris.

Recommended

The report also details the increased repression of civic space and violations of human rights that have taken place in India-administered Kashmir, including the criminalisation of civil society, and arrests of human rights defenders and journalists.

"Jammu & Kashmir has often been used by the Indian government as a testing ground for its tactics of repression," FIDH Vice-President Fatia Maulidiyanti said.

"Human rights violations and attacks on civil society in Jammu & Kashmir must be a matter of serious concern in India and beyond, as Delhi’s abusive policies and actions risk having far-reaching and long-lasting effects."

The report is dedicated to Khurram Parvez, a Kashmiri human rights defender and FIDH Deputy Secretary General, who has been arbitrarily detained since November 2021 over "politically motivated charges" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Parvez and his colleagues at the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) and the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) have long faced attacks and reprisals by the Indian authorities for documenting the "grave human rights violations" that have been committed in India-administered Kashmir.

India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the entire territory. Rebel groups have been fighting against India's rule for Kashmir’s independence or merger with Pakistan.

Rights groups have accused India of using repression to suppress the movement for Self -determination.

RelatedFact checking Jammu and Kashmir Governor's claims of ‘normalcy’
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control