Türkiye is ready to provide Lebanon with needed humanitarian support, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Fidan's expression of Ankara's readiness came in a phone call between Fidan and Mikati, diplomatic sources said on Sunday.

Türkiye has already sent humanitarian aid shipments to Lebanon.

During the call, Fidan and Mikati discussed the latest developments and humanitarian situation in Lebanon.