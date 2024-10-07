German industrial orders fell more than expected in August, official data showed, adding to fears that Europe's largest economy will end the year in recession.

New orders, closely watched as an indicator of future business activity, plunged by 5.8 percent month-on-month, according to federal statistics agency Destatis, following an upwardly revised increase of 3.9 percent in July.

Analysts surveyed by financial data firm FactSet had been expecting a much smaller decline of 1.8 percent in August.

Excluding large orders, which can be volatile month to month, August orders would have been down 3.4 percent.

Related Germany scrambles to save face after Intel delays major chip plant

Rising energy costs