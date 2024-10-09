Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Israel, which continues to bomb Gaza and Lebanon, is a "Zionist terrorist organisation."

Erdogan told a meeting of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in Ankara that since last year, Israel has been acting like a "terrorist organisation" instead of a state.

He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his "murderous network are delusional and embarking on a very dangerous adventure."

The Turkish president warned Israel that its "promised land delusion" would ultimately lead to great disappointment.

He vowed Türkiye will never compromise on its security and let expansionist ambitions in the region come true.

Erdogan also criticised Western countries for continuing to provide weapons to Israel.