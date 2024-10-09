TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Kyrgyzstan honours Turkish drone pioneer Selcuk Bayraktar with Dank award
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov highlights the importance of strengthening cooperation with leading international companies like Baykar Technologies to enhance the country's defence capabilities, develop its national military-industrial systems.
Kyrgyzstan honours Turkish drone pioneer Selcuk Bayraktar with Dank award
Selcuk Bayraktar played a key role in developing Türkiye’s indigenous drones, including the Bayraktar TB2, which received international attention for their effectiveness. / Photo: AA
October 9, 2024

Selcuk Bayraktar, chairman of the board of Baykar Technologies, Türkiye’s leading defence firm known for its cutting-edge unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), received the "Kyrgyzstan Dank State Award" for his contribution to the country’s defence.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov presented the award to Bayraktar on Wednesday, a prominent Turkish engineer and entrepreneur, at the Presidential Palace in the capital of Bishkek.

Bayraktar played a key role in developing Türkiye’s indigenous drones, including the Bayraktar TB2, which received international attention for their effectiveness.

Earlier, Japarov welcomed Bayraktar to the Presidential Palace and the two discussed various issues, according to a Kyrgyz Presidency statement.

RelatedTürkiye's Bayraktar TB3 UCAV breaks altitude record
Recommended

During the meeting, Japarov highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation with leading international companies like Baykar Technologies to enhance the country's defence capabilities, develop its national military-industrial systems, and bolster regional security.

Bayraktar expressed Baykar's readiness to deepen its cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, emphasising the role of modern technologies in ensuring border security and creating effective deterrence against potential threats.

Later, Japarov presented Bayraktar with the "Kyrgyzstan Dank State Award" in recognition of his significant contributions to Kyrgyzstan's defense capabilities and military potential.

As a gesture of appreciation, Bayraktar presented Jap arov with a model of the Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle, featuring depictions of key scenes from Kyrgyzstan's Manas Epic on its wings.

RelatedSelcuk Bayraktar: Türkiye transforming to a ‘technology-developing nation’
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan