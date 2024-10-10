WORLD
3 MIN READ
India's Congress party complains to election body over state poll outcome
Congress leaders submitted complaints from 20 of Haryana’s 90 constituencies, with seven formal complaints already filed and more expected soon.
India's Congress party complains to election body over state poll outcome
The Congress had earlier said it would not accept the "totally unexpected, completely surprising and counter-intuitive" result. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 10, 2024

India's main opposition Congress party has complained to the election panel about concerns regarding the counting of votes in state elections in Haryana won by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it said.

The partial rejection of the outcome, which gave the BJP 48 state constituencies against 37 for the Congress, was unusual in the world's most populous democracy, where the credibility of elections has rarely been questioned in recent decades.

Exit polls projected the Congress to win the election in the northern breadbasket state. The Congress had earlier said it would not accept the "totally unexpected, completely surprising and counter-intuitive" result.

Senior Congress leaders who met the Election Commission of India (ECI) said they told it of complaints from 20 of the state's 90 constituencies and had been assured their concerns would be investigated.

"The Election Commission was handed over written complaints from seven constituencies while the remaining complaints will be submitted in another two days," the party said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that day, the election panel said the Congress's rejection infringed the norms of free speech.

"Such an unprecedented statement ... unheard in the rich democratic heritage of the country, is far from a legitimate part of free speech and moves towards an undemocratic rejection of the will of the people," it said.

The BJP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

RelatedIndia opposition claims poll rigging in surprise Haryana win for Modi's BJP
Recommended

Blaming election structure

Media reported BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni as saying the Congress was defeated because it lost its connection with people in the state, rather than because of any discrepancies in vote counting.

Indian law allows candidates to complain to the ECI about counting issues and seek redress. If unsatisfied by its response, they may appeal to the courts.

The Haryana elections were Modi's first test of popularity since his return in June as prime minister for a record third straight term, albeit with the help of allies, after having fallen short of an absolute majority.

Last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose family has given India three prime ministers, said he did not view this year's general elections as a free exercise, but as one structured to favour Modi, without citing evidence.

Its Haryana win would be a shot in the arm for the BJP prior to regional polls in the more politically significant states of western Maharashtra and mineral-rich Jharkhand.

Those elections have yet to be announced, but are expected to be held in November.

RelatedModi's BJP loses election in India-administered Kashmir
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control