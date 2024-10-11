WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel acting with impunity in attacks on journalists in Gaza, Lebanon: CPJ
CPJ’s CEO Ginsberg says “in spite of extensive evidence of a war crime, a year on from (the killing of Issam Abdallah), Israel has faced zero accountability for targeting journalists”.
Israel acting with impunity in attacks on journalists in Gaza, Lebanon: CPJ
The gear that belonged to Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah who was killed on October 13 by what a Reuters investigation has found was an Israeli tank crew, is displayed during a press conference by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch / Reuters
October 11, 2024

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has criticised Israel for failing to hold anyone accountable a year after the killing of Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and the wounding of six other journalists in a targeted strike in southern Lebanon.

In a report on Thursday marking the anniversary of the October 13, 2023 attack, CPJ, a US-based press freedom advocacy organisation, said that Israel has not even completed a preliminary investigation into the incident.

Multiple independent probes, including from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, concluded the Israeli tank deliberately fired shells at a group of seven journalists.

“In spite of extensive evidence of a war crime, a year on from the attack, Israel has faced zero accountability for the targeting of journalists,” CPJ’s CEO Jodie Ginsberg said in a statement.

“With over two decades of targeted attacks on journalists without any consequences, the Israeli military has been granted license to continue this deadly pattern,” she added.

The Israeli army, in a previous email to CPJ, claimed the shelling was in response to a suspected "terrorist infiltration" and said the incident remained "under review."

RelatedJournalists killed, wounded during Israel's Lebanon attack
Recommended

Witness testimony

The CPJ’s findings are supported by video testimony from AFP news agency video journalist Dylan Collins, a US citizen who was wounded in the attack.

In the video, Collins describes the moment the group of journalists, marked with press insignia and visible to Israeli military positions, was targeted by Israeli tank fire.

The second strike, just 37 seconds after the first, left AFP photographer Christina Assi with life-altering injuries, including the amputation of her leg.

“The Israeli military knew we were there from the moment we arrived. We thought that being seen would protect us,” Collins said in the video.

According to the CPJ, at least 128 journalists have been killed since Israel’s war on Gaza began last October, with the vast majority being Palestinian media professionals in Gaza, who were killed by Israeli air strikes.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control