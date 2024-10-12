WORLD
3 MIN READ
US 'responsible' for Gaza genocide, siege of Jabalia: Palestine presidency
Palestine has urged the US to withdraw its support for Israel, calling for action to stop aggression in Gaza and the occupied West Bank and to comply with international resolutions amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
The only solution lies in ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, says Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidency. / Photo: AA
October 12, 2024

Palestine has called on the US to stop supporting Israel and force it to end its aggression and comply with international resolutions.

In a statement on Saturday, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidency, stated: "The US administration must force its strategic ally, Israel, to stop its aggression in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and adhere to international legitimacy resolutions and international court rulings."

"Washington must halt its support for Israel, which continues its brutal crimes, igniting the region and pushing it toward a full-scale explosion that no one will be able to contain,” he added.

Rudeineh held the US responsible for Israel's ongoing “genocide” in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, particularly highlighting the complete siege imposed on northern Gaza.

The Palestinian official reiterated that "the only solution to all the region's problems is ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a Palestinian state based on Palestinian, Arab and international legitimacy."

'Stop the injustice'

Separately, the Central Committee of the Fatah movement issued a statement calling for "broad international action to stop the injustice imposed on Palestine and its people, and to save northern Gaza from the accelerated genocide."

The Fatah leadership expressed its "absolute rejection of the global failure in confronting the genocide being carried out against the Palestinian people, with northern Gaza now witnessing one of its latest chapters."

Since October 6, the Israeli army has imposed a tight siege on Jabalia, following an unprecedented escalation of violence in northern Gaza.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Nearly 42,200 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 98,300 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
