China's military started a new round of war games near Taiwan and offered no date for when they may conclude, drawing condemnation from the self-ruled island.

The Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command said on Monday the "Joint Sword-2024B" drills were taking place in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan.

"It is a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding state sovereignty and national unity," it said in a statement in Chinese and English.

The command published a map showing nine areas around Taiwan where the drills were taking place — two on the island's east coast, three on the west coast, one to the north and three around Taiwan-controlled islands next to the Chinese coast.

Chinese ships and aircraft are approaching Taiwan in "close proximity from different directions", focusing on sea-air combat-readiness patrols, blockading key ports and areas, assaulting maritime and ground targets and "joint seizure of comprehensive superiority", the command said.

Related Taiwan President Lai vows to 'resist annexation' of island

'Blatant provocations'