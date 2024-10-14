WORLD
3 MIN READ
Did Elon Musk steal director Alex Proyas' designs from I, Robot?
Proyas has accused Elon Musk of copying his designs for Tesla's Optimus robot, Robotaxi, and Robovan following the We, Robot campaign launch last week.
Did Elon Musk steal director Alex Proyas' designs from I, Robot?
The company also trotted out several of its black and white Optimus humanoid robots, which walked a few feet from the attendees before showing off dance moves in a futuristic-looking gazebo. / Photo:AFP
October 14, 2024

Hollywood filmmaker Alex Proyas has called out Tesla's co-founder and CEO Elon Musk for stealing designs from his 2004 sci-fi action film I, Robot.

“Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back please,” he tweeted on Sunday night, sharing a collage of images from his film and Musk’s We, Robot campaign launched last week.

The director’s collage included images of the film’s police force next to a bunch of Tesla's humanoid Optimus robots, cars and buses in the film next to Robovan and a futuristic car from the film next to Musk's Cybercab.

On Thursday, Musk shared a sneak peek into what Tesla has been working on – car models with self-driving prototypes: the Cybercab and the Robovan, at the event in Los Angeles.

“It will be an electric, autonomous vehicle roughly the size of a bus, designed for transporting people around high-density areas. It will carry up to 20 people at a time and also transport goods,” Musk said speaking on the prototype of the Robovan at the event.

Recommended

A new Tesla robot Optimus was seen serving drinks and engaging with the crowd at the event. It is also designed to dance, water plants and babysit.

So far Musk has not responded to Proyas but fans of both men have been left wondering whether the striking similarities between Tesla’s new designs and Proyas’ creations are coincidental or a case of artistic borrowing.

The conversation surrounding Tesla’s robot and vehicle designs continues to fuel discussions across social media platforms, keeping the controversy alive.

Proyas’ film I, Robot is set in Chicago and stars Will Smith as a technophobic cop in 2035 who is investigating a crime that may have been perpetrated by a robot (member of the autonomous police force) named Sonny. The film is inspired by the famous science fiction author Isaac Asimov’s 1950 short-story collection.

Proyas is best known for The Crow (1994) starring Brandon Lee, Dark City (1998) and Knowing (2009).

In the last couple of years, the director has been writing about AI and the film industry for his Patreon account. He is currently working on another sci-fi film R.U.R, based on Karel Capek’s famous play.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control