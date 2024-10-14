Hollywood filmmaker Alex Proyas has called out Tesla's co-founder and CEO Elon Musk for stealing designs from his 2004 sci-fi action film I, Robot.

“Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back please,” he tweeted on Sunday night, sharing a collage of images from his film and Musk’s We, Robot campaign launched last week.

The director’s collage included images of the film’s police force next to a bunch of Tesla's humanoid Optimus robots, cars and buses in the film next to Robovan and a futuristic car from the film next to Musk's Cybercab.

On Thursday, Musk shared a sneak peek into what Tesla has been working on – car models with self-driving prototypes: the Cybercab and the Robovan, at the event in Los Angeles.

“It will be an electric, autonomous vehicle roughly the size of a bus, designed for transporting people around high-density areas. It will carry up to 20 people at a time and also transport goods,” Musk said speaking on the prototype of the Robovan at the event.