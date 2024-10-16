TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Erdogan suggests arms embargo on Israel to end Gaza, Lebanon wars
Arms embargo is necessary to increase pressure, Turkish President Erdogan tells Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.
President Erdogan suggests arms embargo on Israel to end Gaza, Lebanon wars
Tel Aviv is trying to spread “the flames of conflict” it has ignited throughout the Middle East, with “the aim of leaving Palestinians landless in their homeland,” Erdogan says. / Photo: AA
October 16, 2024

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that implementing a comprehensive arms embargo against Israel is a must to increase pressure on Tel Aviv to stop the wars on Gaza and Lebanon.

“President Erdogan stressed that imposing a comprehensive arms embargo (against Israel) is necessary to increase pressure,” said the country’s Communications Directorate on X following his meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Wednesday.

He said Tel Aviv is trying to spread “the flames of conflict” it has ignited throughout the Middle East, with “the aim of leaving Palestinians landless in their homeland.”

“During the meeting, regional and global issues were discussed, including Israel's attacks on Palestinian and Lebanese territories,” it added.

Recommended

He reiterated that Ankara will continue to pursue "all avenues to ensure that Israel's crimes do not go unpunished."

In addition, Erdogan expressed Türkiye's hope that tensions in Syria, Libya, Somalia, and Ethiopia will be resolved quickly, allowing those regions to attain peace, calm, and stability.

RelatedGaza mother mourns her son killed in Israeli strike before polio shot
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan