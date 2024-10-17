Thursday, October 17, 2024

1828 GMT — The Israeli military has said that five soldiers had been killed in combat in southern Lebanon, taking to 19 the number of troop deaths announced since Israel began its invasion in Lebanon last month.

A military statement said five servicemen "fell during combat in southern Lebanon", without elaborating on the circumstances of their deaths.

1845 GMT — US to redouble efforts to end Israeli war after Sinwar's death: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the United States will redouble efforts in the days ahead to end the brutal Israeli war on Gaza following the death of Hamas political bureau chief Yahya Sinwar.

"On multiple occasions over the past months, Sinwar rebuffed efforts by the United States and its partners to bring this war to a close through an agreement that would return the hostages to their families and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people," Blinken said in a statement.

1732 GMT — Israel will continue in Gaza until hostages return: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that the killing of Hamas political leader Sinwar offered the ''chance'' for peace in the Middle East but warned that the war on Gaza was not over and Israel would continue until its hostages were returned.

"Today we have settled the score. Today evil has been dealt a blow but our task has still not been completed," Netanyahu said in a recorded video statement. "To the dear hostage families, I say: this is an important moment in the war. We will continue full force until all your loved ones, our loved ones, are home."

1726 GMT — Germany urges Hamas to free Israeli hostages

Germany's foreign minister has urged Hamas to release all its hostages and lay down its weapons after Israel said it had killed Sinwar.

Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, in a statement, said Hamas should "immediately release all the hostages" it seized during its October 7 attack on Israel "and lay down its arms".

1656 GMT — Israel confirms Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza strike

The Israeli foreign minister and the military confirmed that Hamas leader Sinwar has been killed in an operation in southern Gaza.

1518 GMT — Biden briefed as Israel checks if Hamas politburo chief Sinwar killed: US official

US President Joe Biden was briefed aboard Air Force One while heading to Germany after Israel said it was checking whether it had killed Hamas leader Sinwar, a US official said.

Biden, on his way to Berlin for talks with European leaders on Ukraine and the Middle East, was being kept abreast of developments on board the presidential plane, the official said.

1503 GMT — Israeli strike kills nine Palestinians in central Gaza: medics

At least 10 Palestinians, including three children and their mother, were killed and several others injured in an Israeli air strike in central Gaza, a medical source said.

The fatalities occurred when an Israeli warplane fired a missile into a house in the Maghazi refugee camp, the source added.

The house was flattened in the attack, according to eyewitnesses. Search and rescue operations are under way for survivors under the rubble.

1403 GMT — Israeli security cabinet ministers told Sinwar is very likely dead: officials

Members of Israel's security cabinet have been informed that Sinwar is very likely dead, two officials with knowledge of the matter said.

Two of Israel's broadcasters, KAN and N12 News also cited Israeli officials as saying Sinwar was dead.

1303 GMT — Israel claims it may have killed Hamas leader Sinwar

The Israeli military said that it was checking the possibility that it had killed Sinwar following an offensive in Gaza that it said had targeted three Hamas members.

It said at this stage, the identity of the members could not be confirmed. There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

1235 GMT — At least 22 dead in Israeli strike on Gaza's school-turned-shelter

At least 22 civilians were killed in Israeli shelling of a school sheltering displaced people in Jabalia in northern Gaza, a medical source said.

The attack targeted the Abu Hussein School in the Jabalia refugee camp as displaced people gathered to take their lunch, Gaza's government media office said.

The death toll from the attack is expected to rise, the medical source said.

1220 GMT — Norway's embassy in Beirut evacuated over bomb threat

Norway's embassy in Lebanon's capital Beirut has been evacuated following a bomb threat, the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"We can confirm that the building where the Norwegian embassy in Beirut is located has received a bomb threat today," the Norwegian ministry said in an emailed statement.

"Only a few Norwegian diplomats are now in Beirut, and everyone at the embassy is safe and sound," it added.

1200 GMT — Surge in Gaza violence increases famine risk: monitor

The entire Gaza remains at risk of famine and is experiencing emergency levels of hunger, with intense Israeli military operations adding to concerns and hampering humanitarian access, a global monitor has said.

About 1.84 million people across the Palestinian territory are living through high levels of acute food insecurity, including nearly 133,000 people experiencing the most severe, or "catastrophic", levels, according to an analysis from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

That is down from roughly 343,000 people experiencing catastrophic hunger at the time of the last update in June, but the number was expected to double in coming months, the IPC said.

1015 GMT — Strike hits near south Lebanon city after Israel evacuation call

A strike hit near the south Lebanon coastal city of Tyre, AFPTV images have shown, as official media reported an Israeli raid after Israel's military issued an evacuation call.

AFPTV footage captured smoke billowing after the Israeli military on X warned residents in and near a building in Al Hawsh, just south of Tyre, to evacuate, while Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that "enemy aircraft launched a strike that targeted" the Al Hawsh area.

0947 GMT — Elderly Palestinian woman killed by Israeli forces while harvesting olives in occupied West Bank

An elderly Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli forces while harvesting olive trees in the northern West Bank, according to health authorities.

The Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin City said the woman succumbed to her critical injuries from Israeli gunfire in Faqqua town.

Witnesses said the 59-year-old woman was shot while harvesting olives near an Israeli-built separation barrier in the town.

0936 GMT — Death toll in Gaza from Israeli brutal war rises to 42,438

More than 42,438 Palestinians have been killed and 99,246 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said in a statement.

0908 GMT — German warship shot down drone off Lebanon, defence ministry says