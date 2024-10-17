Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK or North Korea) has said that its constitution now defines the Republic of Korea (ROK or South Korea) as a "hostile" state, the first time Pyongyang has confirmed legal changes called for by leader Kim Jong-un earlier this year.

The country blew up roads and railways linking it to the South this week as "an inevitable and legitimate measure taken in keeping with the requirement of the DPRK Constitution, which clearly defines the ROK as a hostile state," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

KCNA said on Thursday that the army had taken "a measure to physically cut off the DPRK's roads and railways which lead to the ROK".

The move was "part of the phased complete separation of its territory, where its sovereignty is exercised, from the ROK's territory".

North Korea said that sections of the key inter-Korean roads and railways had "been completely blocked through blasting."

