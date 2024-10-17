A charter flight carrying 169 Turkish citizens, freshly evacuated from embattled Lebanon, has landed at Istanbul Airport.

The flight arrived on Thursday after a stopover at Cukurova Airport in Adana, southern Türkiye, where 110 passengers disembarked after completing necessary procedures.

Upon arriving in Istanbul, the remaining passengers told reporters of their happiness and relief to return to Türkiye.

After passport processing, they collected their luggage and left the airport.