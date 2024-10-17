“I hated Constantinople and my useless work.”

This was how a Zionist Jew from Odessa noted his time in Istanbul in the time of writing his memoirs almost a quarter century later. Initially excited by the 1908 Young Turk Revolution, his optimism quickly turned to frustration as his efforts in Istanbul fell short.

Vladimir Zeev Jabotinsky, founding figure of Revisionist Zionism, an ultra-nationalist and more expansionist visage of Zionism, spent his years between 1908 and 1910 in the cosmopolitan city. He initially arrived in Istanbul as an observer for the Saint Petersburg journal, Rassvyet (The Dawn). Soon, he became an active contributor to the newly established pro-Young-Turkish daily newspaper, Le Jeune Turc.

Until his arrival at Istanbul, Jabotinsky was already known for his fierce activism in Russia by the European Zionist circles. After the revolution, as a member of the World Zionist Organisation (WZO), Jabotinsky sought to persuade the Ottoman ruling elite to allow Jewish settlement in Palestine, framing it as aligned with Ottoman patriotism.

However, this effort failed as neither Jabotinsky nor the WZO could convincingly deny the separatist implications of a Jewish settlement in Palestine. The Ottoman ruling elite saw this as a threat to the Empire's territorial integrity.

More than a century later, this failed attempt at securing land in Palestine stands as evidence of long-standing Zionist aspirations in Turkish territories. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently echoed this sentiment, warning that the Zionist delusion of a 'promised land' may one day extend Israel’s ambitions to Türkiye.

Istanbul as a gateway to Palestine

Before Jabotinsky, it was Theodor Herzl who initiated the diplomatic efforts to convince the Ottomans for the Jewish settlement in Palestine. Yet, despite multiple visits, his efforts bore no fruit due to the firmstance of the Ottoman sultan at the time, Abdülhamid II. After the 1908 revolution, the WZO officials saw this as an opportunity to rejuvenate the Zionist efforts in the Empire.

Jabotinsky, an ideal candidate for this renewed effort, had already published a series of articles in a Russian newspaper, sharing his observations on the Ottoman Empire with his Russian audience. In these writings, he advocated for supporting the ruling Committee of Union and Progress (CUP) and fostering strong relations between Sephardi Jews and Turks.

Jabotinsky realised that the Ottoman Turks were unsympathetic to the idea of Jewish settlement in Palestine, partly due to their limited understanding of the Zionist movement and their fears of potential Jewish separatism. However, he saw this as an opportunity. He believed that a Jewish population in the Arab region could benefit the Turkish leadership by diluting the Arab demographic, thereby weakening Arab dominance.

By the time Jabotinsky arrived in Istanbul, other Zionist leaders, such as Dr. Victor Jacobson, were already laying the groundwork for diplomatic efforts. Jacobson, the head of the Istanbul branch of the Anglo-Palestine Company—registered locally as the Anglo-Levantine Banking Company—had been working to establish the first Zionist office in the city. This office aimed to garner both governmental and widespread support for Zionism, particularly in areas with significant Jewish populations such as Salonica and Izmir.

Zionist Propaganda