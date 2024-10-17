Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed in an Israeli attack, several media reports quoting Israeli officials said on Thursday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz and the Israeli army later confirmed the killing of Sinwar, head of the Hamas politburo, in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

The news, although yet to be confirmed by Hamas, has spread far and wide, even across Gaza, which has been turned into rubble by Israeli bombardments.

Sami Barhoum, a Gaza-based Palestinian journalist, tells TRT World that “all indications show” that the dead person in question is Sinwar.

62-year-old Sinwar was elected to the top leadership of Hamas after the resistance group’s politburo chief Ismael Haniyeh was assassinated by Israel in Tehran on July 31.

While Sinwar was the number one enemy of the Jewish supremacist state, he learned Hebrew during his 23-year imprisonment in Israel’s notorious prisons. He spoke the language fluently.

“He studied Hebrew and he also studied Israeli society. He is well aware of the mentality of Israelis”, said Yousef Alhelou, a Palestinian political analyst, in a previous TRT World interview.

Born in a refugee camp in Khan Younis like many other Palestinians, Sinwar, also known as Abu Ibrahim, narrated his refugee upbringing in his first novel, “The Thorn and Carnation”, which was published two decades ago. His family had been expelled from Ashkelon during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, which is called Nakba (catastrophe) in Palestinian political language.

Sinwar the novelist

While many Israelis and their allies might have a hard time to believe, Sinwar, one of the “human animals” in the words of Zionist leaders, has made immense contributions to Palestinian literature, writing several novels.

In his first novel named the Thorn and Carnation, Sinwar’s main narrator is Ahmed, the youngest grandson of the expelled Palestinian family of the 1948 War. “This is not my personal story, nor is it the story of a specific person, even though all its events are true. Every event in it or every set of events relates to a Palestinian,” Sinwar wrote in the book’s preface from his Beersheba Prison.

“The novel chronicles the family’s struggles — shaped by the disappearance of their father and uncle — the harsh conditions of the refugee camp, and political events spanning 37 years,” wrote Amira Howeidy, a Cairo-based journalist, in an article this month to explain how Sinwar’s personal suffering has been intertwined with general Palestinian suffering.

In Sinwar’s novel, the refugee family’s eldest son joins the secular Fatah movement, while his younger brothers align with religiously-inspired groups like Hamas, which was formed in 1987 almost three decades after Fatah’s establishment. Sinwar joined Hamas in its very early stage.