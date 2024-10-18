Türkiye is taking steps to speed up its planned purchase of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, a defence ministry official has confirmed.

Ankara had previously announced discussions with Eurofighter consortium members, including the UK and Spain, about acquiring the Typhoon jets, despite initial objections from Germany. Türkiye had expressed frustration over the lack of progress, citing Berlin’s reluctance.

Last month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, where the topic was likely broached.

The two leaders are due to meet again in Istanbul on October 19 (Saturday), with Eurofighter jets expected to be a key topic of discussion.

Asked about Türkiye’s interest in purchasing Eurofighter Typhoon jets, Scholz confirmed on Thursday that it would be on the agenda.

“Of course, we always discuss the supply of weapons to our NATO partner,” he said, adding that the UK is currently holding talks with the Turkish government on the potential sale.