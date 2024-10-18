TÜRKİYE
Türkiye offers condolences to Hamas after Sinwar's death
Hakan Fidan reaffirms Türkiye's commitment to mobilising international support to address humanitarian 'catastrophe' in Gaza.
October 18, 2024

Turkish foreign minister has offered his condolences to Hamas officials at a meeting in Istanbul following the death of the Palestinian group's leader Yahya Sinwar.

Hakan Fidan received Mohammed Ismail Darwish, Chairman of the Hamas Shura Council, and members of the Hamas Political Bureau and presented his condolences on the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The meeting focused on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region, particularly in northern Gaza, as the situation continues to escalate.

Fidan emphasised Türkiye’s commitment to using all available diplomatic channels to rally the international community against the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

He underlined Türkiye’s role in seeking immediate action to address the needs of civilians in the region.

Voicing hope for unity

A key topic of the meeting was the progress of negotiations for a potential ceasefire agreement, which would allow for the exchange of Israeli and Palestinian prisoners.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s support for diplomatic efforts aimed at securing such an agreement to alleviate tensions.

The inter-Palestinian reconciliation process was also addressed, with Fidan expressing his appreciation for Egypt’s recent efforts in hosting talks in Cairo. He voiced hope for continued progress toward unity among Palestinian factions.

