Turkish foreign minister has offered his condolences to Hamas officials at a meeting in Istanbul following the death of the Palestinian group's leader Yahya Sinwar.

Hakan Fidan received Mohammed Ismail Darwish, Chairman of the Hamas Shura Council, and members of the Hamas Political Bureau and presented his condolences on the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The meeting focused on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region, particularly in northern Gaza, as the situation continues to escalate.

Fidan emphasised Türkiye’s commitment to using all available diplomatic channels to rally the international community against the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

He underlined Türkiye’s role in seeking immediate action to address the needs of civilians in the region.