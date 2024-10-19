For one Palestinian father in besieged Gaza, Yahya Sinwar's death in battle trying to beat back a drone with a stick was "how heroes die." For others, it was an example for future generations.

"He died wearing a military vest, fighting with a rifle and grenades, and when he was wounded and was bleeding he fought with a stick. This is how heroes die," said Adel Rajab, 60, a father of two in Gaza.

"I have watched the video 30 times since last night, there is no better way to die," said Ali, a 30-year-old taxi driver in Gaza.

"I will make this video a daily duty to watch for my sons, and my grandsons in the future," said the father of two.

Sinwar — whom Tel Aviv claims was the architect of Hamas' October 7 blitz that was used by Israel as a pretext to carry out its genocidal war on Gaza — was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with invading Israeli forces after a year-long manhunt, and his death was announced on Thursday.

A video of some of his final minutes, showing him masked and wounded in a shell-smashed apartment trying to hurl a stick at a drone filming him inspired pride among Palestinians.

Hamas confirmed his "martyrdom" on Friday and vowed to fight Israel until it ends its war on Gaza.

"He died a hero, attacking not fleeing, clutching his rifle, and engaging against the occupation army at the front line," a Hamas statement mourning Sinwar's death said.

In the statement, Hamas vowed his death would only strengthen the movement, adding that it wouldn't compromise on conditions to reach a ceasefire deal with Israel.

Hamas says its October 7 blitz on locations that were once Arab farms and villages was orchestrated in response to near-daily Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque, illegal settler violence in occupied West Bank and to put Palestine question "back on the table."

Palestinian fighters took more than 250 hostages and presently some 100 remain in Gaza, including 33 who the Israeli army says are dead, some of them killed in indiscriminate Israeli strikes.

Tel Aviv has since then killed more than 42,500 Palestinians and wounded nearly 100,000. Some 10,000 Palestinians are feared buried under the rubble of their bombed homes. Another 10,000 have been abducted by Israel and dumped in Israeli jails and torture chambers.

Experts and some studies say this is just a tip of an iceberg and the actual Palestinian death toll could be around 200,000.

Sinwar's own words in previous speeches, saying he would rather die fighting than from a heart attack or car accident, have been repeatedly shared by Palestinians online.

"The best gift the enemy and the occupation can offer me is to assassinate me and that I go as a martyr" he had said.